Win “Weird Al” Yankovic Tickets!

If you’ve ever wished you could catch a legendary parody mastermind in action, here’s your moment. WROR is giving you the chance to see Weird Al Yankovic live at TD Garden on July 18th as part of his Bigger & Weirder 2026 Tour—and entering is as simple as filling out a quick form and hitting “submit.”

Picture this: it’s a warm July night in Boston. The Garden is buzzing with fans of all ages, all ready for a show packed with sharp wit, wild energy, and the kind of musical craftsmanship that has made “Weird Al” a beloved icon for more than four decades. If you win, you and your guest will head into one of the city’s most electrifying venues to experience a performance that blends clever storytelling, bold visuals, and the offbeat humor only he can deliver.

Imagine laughing along as he launches into fan favorites, watching the crowd get swept up in the fun, and sharing the whole adventure with someone who loves a great night out just as much as you do.

Entering the contest takes just a moment—but the memory of winning could last for years.

If you're ready for an unforgettable experience at one of Boston’s premier venues, don’t miss your chance.