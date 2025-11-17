Win Lynyrd Skynyrd & Foreigner Tickets!

Get ready for a night packed with legendary rock hits, unforgettable memories, and two iconic bands sharing one incredible stage. 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner, with Six Gun Sally, live on their Double Vision Double Trouble Tour—coming to the Xfinity Center on August 22nd.

These are the songs that defined decades. You know every lyric, every riff, every guitar solo—and now you could be there to experience it all in person. Imagine the summer air, the sound of thousands singing along to “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Juke Box Hero,” and that feeling when the lights go down and the first chords hit. That’s the magic of a classic rock show—and it could be yours.

Entering is easy. All you have to do is fill out the form below and click “Submit.” One lucky winner will receive two tickets to this must-see concert event. Whether you’re reliving your favorite songs or introducing someone special to the bands that helped shape rock ‘n’ roll, this night will be one to remember.

This summer, 105.7 WROR wants to send you to one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a great live show, this is your chance to be part of rock history right here in Massachusetts.