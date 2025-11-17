ContestsEvents
The Thanksgiving Turkey Ate Your Entire Paycheck

Let's talk turkey. And money. Because apparently Thanksgiving now costs as much as a weekend in Vegas without the fun parts. A new report says the average American will drop…

Let’s talk turkey. And money. Because apparently Thanksgiving now costs as much as a weekend in Vegas without the fun parts.

A new report says the average American will drop nearly $1,000 this year just to sit at a table and pretend they don’t hear their aunt say, “So… still single?”

One. Thousand. Dollars. For mashed potatoes and emotional damage.

Wild.

It’s not just the bird, either. It’s everything: travel, food, drinks, decorations, random nonsense, and the emotional support pie you buy for yourself.

Chime broke down the math and honestly? We should all be sending invoices to the Founding Fathers.

The breakdown:
Travel: $293. That’s gas, flights, hotels, and your annual vow to “never travel on a holiday again,” which you break every year.

Food: $175. Because Thanksgiving is no longer a day. It’s a lifestyle.

Drinks: $110. Entirely too low if your family is spicy.

Decorations: $83. Yes, that includes the tablecloth no one notices.

Random stuff: $291. Translation: candles, emergency appetizers, replacement gravy boat, and a stress-induced Uber.

So how do we fight back? How do we avoid selling a kidney just to host Uncle Larry?

Fear not. I have three dangerously clever and wallet-saving strategies:

1. Host a BYO Everything Thanksgiving

Forget potluck. Go full BYOE.
BYO dish, drinks, chairs and emotional boundaries.
You provide the roof; they provide everything else. You save hundreds and get bonus smugness.

2. Lean Into the Great “Decor Delusion”

Stop buying centerpieces.
Use what you already own: a pumpkin from Halloween, leaves from the yard, or your dog with a festive bandana.
Boom. Rustic. Chic. Free.

3. The Ultimate Money-Saver: Get Out of Hosting Entirely

This one’s bold.
Two days before Thanksgiving, text the family group chat:
“Ugh. Something’s going around. Don’t want to risk it. Love you!”
Then immediately order takeout, put on a movie, and bask in your financial freedom.
You’re welcome.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to bankrupt us.
This year, spend less, stress less, and remember: mashed potatoes taste the same whether you paid $175 or stole them from your sister’s fridge.

