The Thanksgiving Turkey Ate Your Entire Paycheck
Let’s talk turkey. And money. Because apparently Thanksgiving now costs as much as a weekend in Vegas without the fun parts. A new report says the average American will drop…
Let’s talk turkey. And money. Because apparently Thanksgiving now costs as much as a weekend in Vegas without the fun parts.
A new report says the average American will drop nearly $1,000 this year just to sit at a table and pretend they don’t hear their aunt say, “So… still single?”
One. Thousand. Dollars. For mashed potatoes and emotional damage.
Wild.
It’s not just the bird, either. It’s everything: travel, food, drinks, decorations, random nonsense, and the emotional support pie you buy for yourself.
Chime broke down the math and honestly? We should all be sending invoices to the Founding Fathers.
The breakdown:
Travel: $293. That’s gas, flights, hotels, and your annual vow to “never travel on a holiday again,” which you break every year.
Food: $175. Because Thanksgiving is no longer a day. It’s a lifestyle.
Drinks: $110. Entirely too low if your family is spicy.
Decorations: $83. Yes, that includes the tablecloth no one notices.
Random stuff: $291. Translation: candles, emergency appetizers, replacement gravy boat, and a stress-induced Uber.
So how do we fight back? How do we avoid selling a kidney just to host Uncle Larry?
Fear not. I have three dangerously clever and wallet-saving strategies:
1. Host a BYO Everything Thanksgiving
Forget potluck. Go full BYOE.
BYO dish, drinks, chairs and emotional boundaries.
You provide the roof; they provide everything else. You save hundreds and get bonus smugness.
2. Lean Into the Great “Decor Delusion”
Stop buying centerpieces.
Use what you already own: a pumpkin from Halloween, leaves from the yard, or your dog with a festive bandana.
Boom. Rustic. Chic. Free.
3. The Ultimate Money-Saver: Get Out of Hosting Entirely
This one’s bold.
Two days before Thanksgiving, text the family group chat:
“Ugh. Something’s going around. Don’t want to risk it. Love you!”
Then immediately order takeout, put on a movie, and bask in your financial freedom.
You’re welcome.
Thanksgiving doesn’t have to bankrupt us.
This year, spend less, stress less, and remember: mashed potatoes taste the same whether you paid $175 or stole them from your sister’s fridge.