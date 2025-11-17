Six Figures and Still Struggling? Welcome to 2025.

Six figures used to mean you “made it.” Now it means you’re… hanging on? By a thread? Maybe by a coupon?

A new poll shows that tons of people making over $100K a year say they’re struggling. Not thriving. Not living large. Struggling.

One in three calls themselves “financially distressed.”



Two out of three don’t even consider their six figure salary a status symbol anymore.

Here’s where it gets wild: 75% of these high earners admit they’re leaning on credit cards when the cash dries up. And nearly half say one surprise bill — like a flat tire or a dental crown — could send them into full-blown chaos.

And what do they say would make them feel comfortable again?

A sweet, simple $500,000 a year.

Half. A. Million.

Apparently that’s the new “ahh, I can breathe now” income. I read that and audibly wheezed.

Even people pulling down six figures are clipping coupons at discount grocery stores. They’re cutting back on dinners out, skipping new clothes, saying goodbye to vacations, shelving home renovations, canceling wedding plans, and staring down their streaming subscriptions like, “Do I really need Hulu and Netflix?!”

Honestly? I’m horrified.

We were raised to believe six figures meant stability. Comfort. Maybe even the occasional vacation without guilt.

Now it’s just… getting by. Barely.

And if this is what “good money” looks like in 2025, what does that mean for our kids?

Will they ever afford anything?

Will they ever move out?

Or will they be 32, living in our basements, Venmo-requesting us for gas money while we’re still paying off our electric bill?