ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free Burritos

QDOBA is tapping into a beloved holiday tradition with a playful national offer for Turkey Trotters. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, the Mexican fast-casual brand will launch the QDOBA…

Tim Staskiewicz
QDOBA

Photo: QDOBA

QDOBA is tapping into a beloved holiday tradition with a playful national offer for Turkey Trotters. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, the Mexican fast-casual brand will launch the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge, inviting runners across the country to dress up as a QDOBA burrito for the chance to win free QDOBA for a year and receive a free burrito reward in their QDOBA Rewards account.

The concept is simple and social-friendly, built for race-morning fun and an easy post-run perk. Costumes can be homemade or store bought, and the challenge is open to participants at any Thanksgiving turkey trot event nationwide.

How to participate

  • Dress in a QDOBA burrito costume for any Thanksgiving turkey trot on November 27, 2025.
  • Take a photo at your local race.
  • Post on Instagram with the hashtag #QDOBA_Giveaway and tag @QDOBA.

Eligibility and rewards

  • Participants must be QDOBA Rewards members and follow QDOBA on Instagram to qualify.
  • Eligible runners will receive a free burrito reward issued to their QDOBA Rewards account after meeting the entry requirements.
  • The brand is also offering a chance to win free QDOBA for a year.

Why it’s catching on

Turkey trots bring communities together before the big meal, and this lighthearted challenge leans into that spirit with a costume moment and a practical reward. The entry steps are straightforward, with clear requirements and a national footprint that makes it accessible to runners in most cities.

For full details, including official rules and terms, see QDOBA’s announcement and Instagram post:

QDOBArestaurantsThanksgiving
Tim StaskiewiczEditor
Related Stories
six figure
Human InterestSix Figures and Still Struggling? Welcome to 2025.Lauren Beckham Falcone
Christopher Columbus Park
Human InterestBoston’s Waterfront Sparkles as Trellis Lights Return to Christopher Columbus Park
airplane departure
Human InterestThe Best Days to Fly in 2025: When to Book for Cheaper Holiday FlightsTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect