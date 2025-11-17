QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free Burritos
QDOBA is tapping into a beloved holiday tradition with a playful national offer for Turkey Trotters. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, the Mexican fast-casual brand will launch the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge, inviting runners across the country to dress up as a QDOBA burrito for the chance to win free QDOBA for a year and receive a free burrito reward in their QDOBA Rewards account.
The concept is simple and social-friendly, built for race-morning fun and an easy post-run perk. Costumes can be homemade or store bought, and the challenge is open to participants at any Thanksgiving turkey trot event nationwide.
How to participate
- Dress in a QDOBA burrito costume for any Thanksgiving turkey trot on November 27, 2025.
- Take a photo at your local race.
- Post on Instagram with the hashtag #QDOBA_Giveaway and tag @QDOBA.
Eligibility and rewards
- Participants must be QDOBA Rewards members and follow QDOBA on Instagram to qualify.
- Eligible runners will receive a free burrito reward issued to their QDOBA Rewards account after meeting the entry requirements.
- The brand is also offering a chance to win free QDOBA for a year.
Why it’s catching on
Turkey trots bring communities together before the big meal, and this lighthearted challenge leans into that spirit with a costume moment and a practical reward. The entry steps are straightforward, with clear requirements and a national footprint that makes it accessible to runners in most cities.
For full details, including official rules and terms, see QDOBA’s announcement and Instagram post: