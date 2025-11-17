ContestsEvents
5 Classic Toys That You Should Give For Christmas

Bob Bronson

Christmas girl lies around the Christmas gifts and toys with big orange in hands..Christmas mood.Lifestyle,family and holiday concept.Happy new year

I heard the other day that people are not giving their kids toys as much they used to. Toy sales are down and if something isn't done to stop it, maybe gone forever.

What is causing the decline of toy sales? Look no further than the ever present tablet that you see kids holding onto at restaurant tables and in cars or wherever kids can lug it.

This year why not ditch the high tech toys and buy the children in your life a classic that still stands the test of time. The good news? They're a heck of a lot cheaper than the modern stuff that kids pass their time away playing.

Here Are 5 Classic Toys That You Should Still Give For Christmas This Year

Etch-a-Sketch.  The original tablet! It will test their patience and creativity and their ability to stick with something long enough to actually draw something that resembles something. It's making the curves that are difficult, but once you can do that, there's no stopping you!

The yo-yo.  Every kid should learn how to use one. It will teach them about how practicing something could lead to mastering something. Plus, it's a very satisfying accomplishment when you can make it "sleep" or "walk the dog"

    Silly Putty.  This classic substance has been around since 1943 and we're pretty sure it wasn't meant to be a toy, rather it was supposed to be a replacement for hard to find rubber during World War 2. It can be endless fun for kids as long as they remember to put it back in it's case after every use or it will dry out and be a pet rock instead.

    Magic 8 Ball.  Who needs a psychic when you have this trusty ball? It will give you the answers to life's most pertinent questions in sometimes vague or other times, in a very blunt way. Great time killer for kids on long rides too.

    Slinky. Another toy that probably derived from some commercial use that the inventor insisted on making it a toy. There's nothing more satisfying that watching one descend a long flight of stairs.

