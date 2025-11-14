105.7 WROR’s Train Code Word Contest

It's cold out but we are getting you ready for next summer with a night packed with all the hits! Train is celebrating 25 years of Drops of Jupiter with a huge tour — and they’re bringing Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson along for the ride. It all happens Saturday, July 25th at the Xfinity Center, and 105.7 WROR wants to send you to the show.

We’re talking an evening filled with the songs you’ve belted out in your car, danced to at backyard parties, and still know every word to. Train’s “Hey, Soul Sister.” Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week.” Matt Nathanson’s “Come On Get Higher.” It’s the soundtrack of the past few decades, live under the stars.

Here’s how to win — just Listen To Win weekdays around 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm starting Monday with Bob & LBF. When you hear the special code word , you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below. Every code you enter could score you a pair of tickets to join the crowd singing along all night long.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate 25 years of Drops of Jupiter with one incredible lineup. Tune in, turn it up, and grab those code words — because your next great summer concert memory could start on WROR!