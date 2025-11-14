Thanksgiving Dinner Stars at 2 and Other Lies

Close up of couple and their friends saying grace before Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

Every year, we pack up the car, head to New Jersey, and prepare for the annual culinary betrayal known as “Thanksgiving Dinner Starts at 2.”

Spoiler: It never starts at 2.



It has never once started at 2.



I sit there, starving, feral, and slowly losing vision.

Meanwhile, the experts — the people with degrees and actual scientific knowledge — are out here saying this?

The best time for Thanksgiving dinner is earlier.

Earlier! Columbia University literally wants us to eat like senior citizens at a Florida buffet. And honestly? I support this. I’m hungry. Feed me at noon. Feed me at 11. Let’s carve the turkey at sunrise like civilized people.

The science makes sense: eat earlier, feel better later. If you overdo it at 1 p.m., you still have time to walk it off, hydrate, or lie dramatically on a couch and moan. But if you eat a giant mountain of stuffing at 7 p.m., you’re basically signing up for nighttime stomach fireworks and the kind of reflux that makes you question your life choices.

Experts also say we should stop pretending portion control is a myth. What you eat matters as much as when. Apparently, loading up three servings of mashed potatoes at 2 p.m. will make you feel worse than one serving at 6 p.m.

(Shocking. Truly shocking.)

But here’s the tip that really hurts: don’t skip breakfast.



Don’t. Skip. Breakfast.



Yes, I know you want to “save space,” but according to nutritional grown-ups, that move backfires. Your blood sugar crashes, your stomach acid rages, and then when dinner FINALLY shows up (three hours late, cough New Jersey), you inhale food like a woodland creature who’s never seen civilization.

So this year, I’ll eat breakfast. I’ll pace myself. I’ll plan for a 2 p.m. dinner that will definitely start at 5:37.

And I’ll still be starving.