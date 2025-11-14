Charlie Brown and the Holiday Special That Sent Gen X to Therapy

Thanksgiving celebration traditional dinner. Roasted turkey garnished with cranberries on a rustic style table decoraded with pumpkins, vegetables, pie, flowers and candles. Festive table setting

If you grew up Gen X, you were legally required to watch every Charlie Brown holiday special.

We were told they were “fun.”

Fun!

As if watching a bald child get emotionally steamrolled by his entire peer group was entertainment and not… you know… something you should unpack in therapy.

Honestly, the whole franchise is so bleak it should come with a co-pay.

And if you’ve never read the greatest takedown of Charlie Brown ever written — the legendary “F*** You, Charlie Brown” rant — congratulations on still having joy in your heart. The rest of us have been ruined.

But let’s talk “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” which turns 52 this year. Fifty-two! This special is officially old enough to complain about kids today and their avocado toasts.

Now, you think you know this special.

You’ve seen it a thousand times. You’ve watched Peppermint Patty scream at Charlie Brown for serving toast and popcorn like he’s the world’s saddest line cook at a failing diner. But here are some things you might not know — and they range from “oh, cool” to “wow, that tracks for this emotionally devastating franchise.”

First: no adults appear on screen. Classic Peanuts. But this was the FIRST special to feature an actual adult voice. It was Vince Guaraldi — yes, the jazzy genius behind all the Peanuts music — singing “Little Birdie.” That’s right: the only adult allowed in the Peanuts universe is a man crooning about a bird. Symbolism? Maybe.

Depression? Definitely.

Lucy shows up only in the opening scene, probably because even she knew this special was a downer.

Meanwhile, the kid actors who originally voiced Lucy and Charlie Brown are still friends.

They went to high school together. They’re Facebook friends. Because unlike the characters they played, their lives are not a relentless parade of seasonal disappointment.

There’s also a spin-off inspired by Linus’ Thanksgiving monologue — “The Mayflower Voyagers.” Because nothing says “holiday cheer” like Pilgrim hardships told by a boy who carries a security blanket like a tiny frontier therapist.

And finally: Woodstock eats turkey. Yes. A bird… eats a bird. One producer freaked out, but Charles Schulz said: leave it. Leave the bird cannibalism. This is Peanuts. We thrive in the darkness.