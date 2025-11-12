ContestsEvents
Pope Leo’s Holy Watchlist Proves Even the Pontiff Loves a Good Cry

My husband Dave and Pope Leo have more in common than I thought! Turns out Dave is closer to God than the rest of us.

And not just because he’s a good person.

It's because his favorite movie is also one of the Pope’s.

And not one of the fun ones like Sister Act or The Blues Brothers. Nope. Dave’s favorite movie is Ordinary People.

Yes, the 1980 Robert Redford–directed drama about grief, guilt, and therapy.

So, naturally, when Pope Leo revealed his four favorite movies, Dave nearly ascended.

The list? It’s a Wonderful Life, The Sound of Music, Ordinary People, and Life Is Beautiful. In case you were wondering — yes, the Pope is a man of taste… and also apparently, tissues.

Let’s break this down.

It’s a Wonderful Life — the ultimate “what if I didn’t exist?” movie that makes you cry and then immediately hug your dog. A holiday classic that reminds us every bell means an angel got its wings, or possibly just that the oven timer went off.

The Sound of Music — Nazis, nuns, and Julie Andrews twirling in an Austrian field. You can’t top it. It’s the ultimate “sing through your trauma” movie. The hills are alive, and so is my need to rewatch this immediately.

Then there’s Ordinary People. A quiet, devastating film about a family shattered by tragedy and stitched together by therapy sessions and tearful silences. It’s deep, emotional, and the reason Dave looks smug every time anyone brings up “cinema that matters.”

Finally, Life Is Beautiful — a heartbreaking Italian film that somehow manages to be funny, tragic, and uplifting all at once. Roberto Benigni literally beat Tom Hanks for the Oscar that year. The man climbed over chairs to get it.

So sure, the Pope is the leader of the Catholic Church. But now we know he’s also just a guy who likes to rot on the couch and cry at beautiful movies. Which honestly? Makes him even holier in my book.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
