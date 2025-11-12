Bribe Your Kids With This To Get Them Home For The Holidays

For empty nesters the holidays can be a stressful time or for some a lonely time. If the kids have left the nest, it can be tough to get them to come back for a visit. It turns out that the best way to get them home for the holidays is to bribe them.

We're not talking about a financial bribe, but rather a culinary bribe. Yes food is what they will come home for every time. After all , there's something about "home cooking" that brings them back.

Ask any parent that has their children living outside of their house and they will tell you that the first thing that they want to do when they return home is eat.



That does not necessarily mean home cooking either. Kids revert back to the days when mom and dad would pick up the check.



Give the kids what they want and they will come

According to a survey, 54% of "empty nesters" say they plan on having their kids home for the holidays. And 69% of them say it's "easy" to convince them to come back . . . all you have to do is offer or bribe them with food.

72% said their kids asked to "have their favorite meals made for them" . . . and 87% of parents are happy to oblige, and are already adding them to the menu.

The average adult kid is traveling 596 miles to return home.

But for Thanksgiving, that seems worth the travel chaos . . . because what's the alternative? Spending days in the kitchen putting together your own feast? No wonder food is the ultimate hack.