Is Target… Flirting With Us Now?

Okay, so I guess Target wants to make shopping more personal this holiday season. Which sounds great—until it starts to feel like your cashier is trying to date you.

They’ve rolled out something called the “10-4 rule.” No, it’s not a secret code for “this customer looks like they’ll buy a $30 candle.” It means that when you’re within 10 feet of an employee, they have to smile at you. Then, when you get closer—like four feet—they must say hello, make eye contact, ask how your day is, and offer help.

Basically, Target has decided that browsing in peace is overrated.

Now, I get it. We’ve all had those moments when we can’t find anyone in a red shirt and khaki pants to save our lives. But still—there’s a fine line between “helpful” and “Hi, I see you’re staring at deodorant. How’s your soul doing today?”

I like friendly service as much as the next shopper. I’ll take a smile, maybe a “How are ya?” But if someone locks eyes with me across the candle aisle, waves, and then follows up with, “How’s your day going?”—I’m out. Gone.

Vaporized into the clearance rack.

Nothing makes me want to leave a store faster than an employee trying too hard. It’s like dating—if they seem too interested, you immediately lose interest.

Target says the goal is to make “connections” this holiday season.

Which is nice. But if I wanted deep emotional connection while panic-buying wrapping paper, I’d call my therapist.

Other stores have done this too—Walmart, Disney—but somehow it feels weirder at Target. Maybe because Target is supposed to be our calm, judgment-free zone. The place we go to quietly spend $200 on throw pillows and iced coffee.