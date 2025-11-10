ContestsEvents
Guests, You Have Six Days

33% of people say they’ll start dropping hints when it’s time for guests to hit the road.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Guest

Excited couple at entrance door with bottle of wine. Friends being welcomed by couple at the door. Attending friend’s housewarming party.

Six days is the magic number for being a good guest.

Day seven? You’re a full-blown squatter.

Most people said they’re happy to host someone for up to six days, which, frankly, seems like a LOT.

After that, it’s time to go. Like, thanks for coming, grab your leftovers, and don’t forget your charger.

Now, 33% of people say they’ll start dropping hints when it’s time for guests to hit the road.

You know, stuff like, “Wow, you’ve been here a while!” or my personal favorite, “What’s the traffic like on the way back to YOUR house?”
And 22% will just come right out and say it.

Respect.

Parents are a little softer — they’ll let their adult kids stay for up to 10 days. Which makes sense. Moms are usually thrilled as long as you’re not moving back in with all your laundry and emotional baggage.

But in-laws? Cousins? Your “fun” aunt who drinks boxed rosé at 3 p.m.? (Like that's a bad thing?)

Five days, max. After that, you’re living on borrowed time and someone’s running out of towels.

Here’s the funny part — most people actually like hosting. Nearly half said they want to be the house where everyone gathers. But 40% of them don’t even have a guest room, which means you’re sleeping on the couch, drooling into the decorative pillows.

Now, I have deep personal trauma around this topic. My mom used to call people who stayed too long “a haunt.” Like, “Oh God, she’s still here? What a haunt.”
So, naturally, I’ve spent my adult life terrified of being that person. I panic if I’m still at your house after two nights. Which is why I spend a lot of money on hotels.

Anxiety is expensive.

My sister, though? She’s America’s houseguest. She’ll stay a week, a month, a season — and somehow everyone loves her for it. I have no idea how she does it.

She probably brings better snacks.

So yeah — next time someone says, “Stay as long as you want,” just know: they mean “up to six days, tops.”


Unless you’re my sister. Then apparently, the guest room is yours forever.

