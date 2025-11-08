ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bottoms Up: The Obituary

This week, LBF and Dave embrace the dark side with The Obituary—a moody mix perfect for November nights when the sun ghosts you at 4:30. 🥶 Gin, absinthe, and a…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Bottoms Up: The Obituary

This week, LBF and Dave embrace the dark side with The Obituary—a moody mix perfect for November nights when the sun ghosts you at 4:30. 🥶

Gin, absinthe, and a touch of drama make this the cocktail equivalent of your seasonal depression playlist. It’s brooding, it’s boozy, and somehow… it hits just right.

Bottoms UpCocktails
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Wide receiver Keenan Reynolds #14 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Washington Redskins
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 8Michael Garaventa
Veteran's Day
Human InterestVeterans Day Discounts & Deals in the Boston Area
Bob Eats Boston: Lord Hobo Brewery, Woburn
Human InterestBob Eats Boston: Lord Hobo Brewery, WoburnBob Bronson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect