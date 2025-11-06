ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Who’s Performing at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is on the way, and that means it’s also almost time for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27. The parade…

Anne Erickson
Thanksgiving is on the way, and that means it's also almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Getty Images / Eugene Gologursky

Thanksgiving is on the way, and that means it's also almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27.

The parade is "the world's largest parade, and its second-oldest, having started in 1924," according to the parade's official website. "The event is held in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day and has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953."

What's extra special about this year is that the parade is celebrating its 99th birthday. So, obviously, next year will be an even bigger deal with its 100th anniversary. According to organizers of the 2025 event festivities, this year's parade includes 29 floats, 26 performers and nearly a dozen marching bands.

So, which performers will be there this year? According to organizers, expect live sets from Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters," Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Kool & the Gang, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil Jon, Luísa Sonza, Matteo Bocelli, Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, Roman Mejia, Russell Dickerson, Shaggy, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor and Tiler Peck.

Other celebrities set to appear at the 2025 parade include Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and Sean Evans, according to NBC.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 27. The parade will also stream on Peacock. An encore on NBC will follow at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition, a Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Andrea Meza, Clovis Nienow and Aleyda Ortiz.

There's something special and simply magical about watching this parade each year. For many families, it's a longstanding family tradition. While this year is special, next year will be extra exciting for its 100th season.

Thanksgiving
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson (young) split image
EntertainmentFirst Look at Michael Shows Jaafar Jackson Stepping Into Legendary SpotlightKayla Morgan
Tom Bergeron attends MPTF's "Lights, Camera, Take Action!" Telethon at Sunset Bronson Studios
EntertainmentTom Bergeron Steps in as Guest Judge for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 20th Anniversary
Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California.
Entertainment‘Young and the Restless’ Stars Recreate Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ in Halloween Dance VideoJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect