Who’s Performing at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving is on the way, and that means it's also almost time for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year's event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27.

The parade is "the world's largest parade, and its second-oldest, having started in 1924," according to the parade's official website. "The event is held in Manhattan on Thanksgiving Day and has been televised nationally on NBC since 1953."

What's extra special about this year is that the parade is celebrating its 99th birthday. So, obviously, next year will be an even bigger deal with its 100th anniversary. According to organizers of the 2025 event festivities, this year's parade includes 29 floats, 26 performers and nearly a dozen marching bands.

So, which performers will be there this year? According to organizers, expect live sets from Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Christopher Jackson, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, Darlene Love, Debbie Gibson, Drew Baldridge, EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami, the voices of HUNTR/X from "KPop Demon Hunters," Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Kool & the Gang, Lauren Spencer Smith, Lil Jon, Luísa Sonza, Matteo Bocelli, Meg Donnelly, Mickey Guyton, Mr. Fantasy, Roman Mejia, Russell Dickerson, Shaggy, Taylor Momsen, Teyana Taylor and Tiler Peck.

Other celebrities set to appear at the 2025 parade include Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace and Sean Evans, according to NBC.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones on Thursday, Nov. 27. The parade will also stream on Peacock. An encore on NBC will follow at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

In addition, a Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by Andrea Meza, Clovis Nienow and Aleyda Ortiz.