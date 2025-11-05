Too Soon for Christmas? Nope.

Christmas tree with decorations near fireplace with fire. Holiday background with gifts on wooden background with glitter effects

Once upon a time, I was one of those people - the “Christmas starts after Thanksgiving” crowd.

I’d roll my eyes at twinkly lights in early November and say, “Can we just enjoy one holiday at a time?” I was basically the Grinch of premature decorating.

But then I grew up. Or maybe I just got tired of the dark, soul-crushing stretch between Halloween and Thanksgiving. It’s cold. It’s boring. There are no costumes, no candy, and the only thing to look forward to is pretending to like cranberry sauce.

So now? Thanksgiving is a speed bump. Hit the gas and bring me Santa.

Christmas should come early!

There’s a guy on TikTok right now complaining because his wife wants to put up their Christmas decorations this week. He thinks it’s too early. Bless his joyless little heart. I used to be him! Now I’m screaming, “Buddy, get out of the way and hand her the extension cord.”

The old rule was: don’t decorate until after Thanksgiving. That’s cute. But the new rule? Do what keeps you sane. A poll last year found 55% of people say decorating before Thanksgiving is perfectly fine. Only a third think it’s unacceptable. The rest either don’t care or are too busy untangling their lights to answer.

Look, we’ve collectively survived pandemics, political chaos, and $8 eggnog. If someone wants to hang a wreath on November 5th, let them! I’ll even help fluff the garland. The way I see it, Christmas decorations aren’t just festive—they’re therapy with twinkle lights.

So yes, it’s November 5th. And yes, my tree might already be up. You can call me crazy, but when it’s dark at 4:30 p.m., a little sparkle goes a long way. Thanksgiving can keep its turkey. I’m over here sipping cocoa and watching Elf.