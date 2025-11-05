ContestsEvents
Too Soon for Christmas? Nope.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Once upon a time, I was one of those people - the “Christmas starts after Thanksgiving” crowd.

I’d roll my eyes at twinkly lights in early November and say, “Can we just enjoy one holiday at a time?” I was basically the Grinch of premature decorating.

But then I grew up. Or maybe I just got tired of the dark, soul-crushing stretch between Halloween and Thanksgiving. It’s cold. It’s boring. There are no costumes, no candy, and the only thing to look forward to is pretending to like cranberry sauce.

So now? Thanksgiving is a speed bump. Hit the gas and bring me Santa.

Christmas should come early!

There’s a guy on TikTok right now complaining because his wife wants to put up their Christmas decorations this week. He thinks it’s too early. Bless his joyless little heart. I used to be him! Now I’m screaming, “Buddy, get out of the way and hand her the extension cord.”

The old rule was: don’t decorate until after Thanksgiving. That’s cute. But the new rule? Do what keeps you sane. A poll last year found 55% of people say decorating before Thanksgiving is perfectly fine. Only a third think it’s unacceptable. The rest either don’t care or are too busy untangling their lights to answer.

Look, we’ve collectively survived pandemics, political chaos, and $8 eggnog. If someone wants to hang a wreath on November 5th, let them! I’ll even help fluff the garland. The way I see it, Christmas decorations aren’t just festive—they’re therapy with twinkle lights.

So yes, it’s November 5th. And yes, my tree might already be up. You can call me crazy, but when it’s dark at 4:30 p.m., a little sparkle goes a long way. Thanksgiving can keep its turkey. I’m over here sipping cocoa and watching Elf.

Because life’s too short to wait for joy. Plug in the lights. Turn on Mariah. It’s Christmas now.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
