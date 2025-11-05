Subway Rolls Out ‘Festive Feast’ Thanksgiving Sandwiches

Subway is bringing Thanksgiving flavors to its menu with a new Festive Feast collection launching nationwide on November 13, the company announced.

“Subway is giving Thanksgiving fans a compelling reason to start celebrations early with the debut of its new Festive Feast collection,” the company said in a news release.

The seasonal lineup centers on two new condiments: a sweet-and-tart cranberry sauce and a savory turkey stuffing made with parsley, rosemary, sage, breadcrumbs and broth. As Subway puts it, customers can “Get cozy with three new sandwiches, including the world’s first TurHamKen, all loaded with holiday meats, cranberry sauce and stuffing.”

What’s on the Festive Feast menu:

TurHamKen: Subway’s playful spin on a Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken.

Subway’s playful spin on a Turducken, combining oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham and rotisserie-style chicken. Festive Turkey: Featuring the chain’s signature, best-selling oven-roasted turkey.

Featuring the chain’s signature, best-selling oven-roasted turkey. Festive Chicken: Built around juicy rotisserie-style chicken that’s precision-cooked using sous vide.

Each sub comes topped with Monterey Cheddar cheese, spinach, red onions, mayo, plus the new stuffing and cranberry sauce. For those looking to add a holiday twist to other favorites, Subway says customers can “add cranberry sauce or stuffing to any sub for just $1.”

The brand is pitching the collection as a convenient way to bring Thanksgiving to any table—no roasting required. “Whether you’re looking for a delicious meal to bring to Friendsgiving, your turkey caught fire (or stayed frozen), or you simply want to feast without any fuss, Subway’s Festive Feast collection is the perfect solution for any holiday gathering or kitchen mishap,” the release states.