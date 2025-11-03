ContestsEvents
Wait—Massachusetts? Friendly? Are You Sure About That?

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Massachusetts

Friendly relationship with neighbours. Happy young couple talking to senior woman near fence outdoors

Okay, I had to read this twice. Massachusetts—Massachusetts—was just ranked the 6th friendliest state in America.

Sixth! Ahead of places where people actually smile for no reason and say things like “have a blessed day.” Have the folks who did this study ever tried merging onto the Pike at rush hour? Or asked someone from Boston where to park in the North End?

Apparently, this grand analysis used “travel data,” “social media sentiment,” and “happiness scores” to decide how welcoming states are.

And somehow, Massachusetts landed right after Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, California, and Nevada.

(Which, by the way, is a wild lineup. Hawaii? Sure. New Jersey? Did they confuse “friendly” with “loud”?)

Now, I’m not saying Bostonians aren’t nice. We just have a…unique delivery system. We’re not fake. When we tell you to “say hi to your mother for me,” we mean it.

We’ll give you directions, but we’ll also tell you exactly how dumb your GPS is. We’ll hold the door for you—then mutter about how slow you are. That’s real hospitality.

And let’s be honest: “Southern hospitality” might sound sweet, but it’s not always what it seems. A Southerner might smile and say, “Bless your heart,” but that’s basically code for “You’re an idiot.” When a Bostonian says “You good?” they actually want to know if you’re okay. When we say “Take care,” we mean it—usually with a hand gesture.

So sure, maybe we’re rough around the edges. Maybe we drop a few R’s and add a few choice words. But friendly? Yeah. In our own way. We’re the kind of friendly that shows up with chowder when you’re sick and helps you move a couch up three flights of stairs—then complains about it for the rest of the year.

So, congrats, Massachusetts. Sixth nicest in the nation. Not bad for a bunch of people who start most compliments with “Not for nothing, but…”

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
