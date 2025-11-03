It’s National Sandwich Day, What Is Massachusetts’ Favorite?

Monday November 3rd is National Sandwich Day and for people here in Massachusetts, there's a favorite that is a classic Bay State choice. The Fluffernutter.

If you don't know what that sandwich is then you are missing out on a staple for kids and adults for over 60 years.

What is it?

The fluffernutter sandwich first came out back in 1918 when Emma Curtis published a recipe for a "Liberty Sandwich" made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme. The sandwich got its modern name "fluffernutter" in 1960 when an advertising agency created the term to market it, according to xomarshmallow.

It's a simple sandwich to make, two slices of bread, white is typically preferred with the kids, a heaping helping of Fluff and whichever peanut butter you prefer. There you have it! Simple.

The Fluffernutter tradition

Marshmallow Fluff was invented in Somerville in 1917 by Archibald Query, a local entrepreneur, inventor, and candy maker. He developed the recipe for a light and spreadable marshmallow-like substance that could be used as a sandwich filling or a topping. Quickly, Fluff became very popular with the locals...

He ultimately sold the recipe for Fluff to H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower, who made it in their kitchen at night and sold it door to door during the day and eventually brought it national/global.

In the 1960's an advertising firm came up the name "Fluffernutter" and it stuck (to the roof of your mouth as well). Ever since then people all over New England fell in love with the sandwich and to this day is hailed as the best evah!

Introducing Fluffernutter to outsiders

My wife has introduced the sandwich to our granddaughter who lives in South Carolina and whose father had never heard of it until he met us Yankees. Now he too is a fan of the fluffernutter and has tried to introduce it to his siblings and families.

I think it only takes on bite to realize what a simply great sandwich it is. You can also get fancy with it and try different breads and add- ons to take it to the next level. I know some people that replace peanut butter with Nutella and say it's a pretty good alternative.