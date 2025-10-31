Win Heart Tickets All Week Long – Only on 105.7 WROR

Heart is coming to SNHU Arena on December 10th—and WROR wants to send you to the show! All this week, you’ve got the chance to win a pair of tickets to see one of rock’s most iconic bands live in concert.

Whether you’ve been listening since the early days or just fell in love with their powerhouse vocals and unforgettable hits, this is a night you won’t want to miss. Picture it: a winter evening in Manchester, the crowd buzzing, lights going down, and that first guitar riff sending chills through the arena. Now imagine you and a guest are there, thanks to WROR.

Here’s how to enter:

Listen to 105.7 WROR every weekday at 8AM, 10AM, 12PM, 3PM, and 5PM to hear the daily code word. Then come back to this page, enter the code word below, and click “submit.” Each code word is a new chance to win!

Maybe it’s a long-overdue night out with your best friend. Maybe it’s a spontaneous road trip with your partner. However you plan it, this concert is going to be one for the books.

We’re announcing code words five times a day—so the more you listen, the more chances you have to win.