ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Eats Boston: Cider Hill Farm, Amesbury

In this week’s episode, I head to Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury to sample their famous Apple Cider Donuts and Hot Apple Cider. It’s not Fall till you have a…

Bob Bronson

In this week's episode, I head to Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury to sample their famous Apple Cider Donuts and Hot Apple Cider.

It's not Fall till you have a little of each!

AmesburyBob Eats Bostonrestaurants
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
New Zealand players celebrate their victory in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 31Michael Garaventa
Amtrak Train
Human InterestAmtrak Braces for Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Surge, Urges Riders to Book Early
For many, the best Thanksgiving is filled with family, friends and loved ones, gathered around the table eating delicious food.
Human InterestThe ‘Ideal’ Thanksgiving in MassachusettsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect