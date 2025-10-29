The Worst TV Families Ever. Worse Than Yours.

TV used to give us warm, fuzzy families like the Tanners, the Bradys, and the Huxtables. Now? It’s just chaos, betrayal, and trauma—served hot with a side of dysfunction. These days, every “family” on TV looks like they’d eat each other before the turkey even comes out of the oven.

Here are the worst of the worst—the families you’d never want to spend Thanksgiving dinner with.

1. The Boltons, “Game of Thrones”

Nothing says “family bonding” like flaying people alive. The Boltons are the kind of family that would carve you before the turkey. Hard pass.

2. The Roys, “Succession”

The Roys have everything—billions of dollars, a media empire, and not a single drop of emotional stability. Every Thanksgiving, someone would throw a cranberry sauce dish at someone else’s head.

3. The Meyers, “Veep”

Imagine a dinner where everyone is sarcastic, power-hungry, and one bad poll away from a meltdown. The Meyers are basically political Thanksgiving at its worst—loud, mean, and completely self-absorbed.

4. The Lannisters, “Game of Thrones”

This family’s motto might as well be “Keep it in the family.” They’d bring gold goblets, gossip, and enough awkward tension to make you fake a sudden illness.

5. The Sopranos, “The Sopranos”

Tony might offer you a plate of ziti, but blink wrong and you’re in the trunk of his car. Too much pressure for one meal.

6. The Gemstones, “The Righteous Gemstones”

They’re rich, religious, and ready to sin. Thanksgiving with the Gemstones would end with a fistfight and a prayer circle—probably in that order.

7. The Targaryens, “Game of Thrones”

Dragons at dinner? Yes, it sounds fun, until they torch the dining room. And they have a weird thing about family dating family. Nope.

8. The Falcone family, “The Penguin”

Gotham’s first family of crime would insist on “carving” the turkey—with a switchblade. You’d spend the whole night plotting your escape route.

9. The Browns, “Sister Wives”

Too many people, too many relationships, not enough mashed potatoes. The Browns would argue about who gets which wife’s casserole first.

10. The Greyjoys, “Game of Thrones”

Their family slogan is literally “We Do Not Sow.” Translation: no side dishes, no gratitude, just bad vibes and saltwater.