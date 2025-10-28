Two people in casual attire are running with expressions of panic, possibly late for a flight, in an architecturally modern airport with a yellow suitcase

The Top 10 Airport Snacks in America — And Why We All Lose Our Minds at Gate B12

Airports are lawless lands. There’s no time, no rules, and somehow, no shame in eating a cheeseburger at 7 a.m. My personal go-to airport snack? A timeless beer at the bar (because again — time doesn’t exist at the airport) and whatever buffalo-flavored thing they’re selling. Wings, wrap, pretzel—if it’s orange and spicy, I’m in.

But apparently, America has spoken, and we’ve got a top ten list of the airport snacks we’re most willing to overpay for.

A data company crunched the numbers based on what people search for at airports, and here’s what we’re all grabbing before our emotional support Diet Coke and delayed boarding call.

Oreos. Classic. Portable. Emotionally supportive. Jack Link’s Beef Jerky. The official scent of Concourse C. Cheetos Puffs. Because nothing says “travel day” like neon orange fingerprints on your boarding pass. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. For people who want to suffer and snack. Twizzlers. The candy that’s also a stress toy. Sour Patch Kids. First they’re sour, then they’re sweet, then your tongue is numb. Dunkin’ Donuts. Massachusetts just yelled, “FINALLY.” Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The illusion of health. Doritos Cool Ranch. Smells like regret and happiness. Haribo Gummy Bears. The snack that unites toddlers and business travelers alike.

Meanwhile, the least-liked snack?

Chobani Vanilla Yogurt. Which feels right — unless you’re in MASSACHUSETTS, where apparently people like to pretend TSA stands for Totally Satisfied with Activia. What is wrong with us?

So, the next time you’re wandering through Terminal E, trying to remember if you already spent $47 on a water bottle and gum, grab your favorite comfort snack and embrace the chaos.