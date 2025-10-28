ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bottoms Up: Classic Gin Martini

This week, LBF and Dave raise a glass to LBF’s birthday with a timeless classic—the gin martini. 🎉 She’s getting a tini bit older, and this cocktail is all style,…

Lauren Beckham Falcone

This week, LBF and Dave raise a glass to LBF’s birthday with a timeless classic—the gin martini. 🎉 She’s getting a tini bit older, and this cocktail is all style, no nonsense.

Cold, crisp, and dangerously smooth—just like the birthday girl herself.

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
snack
Human InterestThe Top 10 Airport Snacks in AmericaLauren Beckham Falcone
Thanksgiving offers a chance for family and friends to get together and enjoy the company of each other before the hectic holiday season.
Human InterestStudy Shares Massachusetts’ Top 5 Favorite Thanksgiving SidesAnne Erickson
Toothed monsters of cookies close-up on a table for Halloween Party Snacks
Human Interest5 Last Minute Halloween Party Snacks
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect