The Real Reasons We Lose Touch with Old Friends

Remember when you and your best friend used to swear you'd never drift apart? Then—poof—suddenly it’s been three years, and the only time you “see” each other is when Facebook reminds you it’s their birthday.

A new poll says the average person loses touch with one good friend every year. One! That adds up fast. Over the past decade, most of us have lost touch with eight or nine people we once considered close. Men? They’re even worse—closer to ten.

So, why do friendships fade faster than a summer tan?

The survey broke it down:

1. Someone moves away.
This is the classic friendship killer. You swear you’ll text, call, and visit. But suddenly “let’s catch up soon” turns into a yearly “Happy holidays!” message.

2. Major life transitions.
Getting married. Having kids. New jobs. All great things—but they come with calendars packed tighter than your junk drawer. Before you know it, your old friends are in a completely different phase of life.

3. They stopped reaching out.
You wait for a text that never comes. You tell yourself, “Well, if they wanted to talk, they would.” And that’s how the silence begins.

4. You stopped reaching out.
Hey, it’s not always them. Sometimes we’re the ones who get distracted, tired, or just assume everyone’s fine.

5. Life just gets busy.
Let’s be honest—this is the real reason behind all the others. Work, family, stress, errands—it’s like trying to fit a friendship into a suitcase that’s already bursting.

Here’s the thing: almost 70% of people admit staying in touch gets harder as we get older. But it doesn’t have to be impossible. Send that text. Make that call. Schedule that coffee. Because even if time and distance get in the way, a little effort can turn “old friends” back into “good friends.”

And who knows? Maybe this year, you don’t have to lose one.

