Depeche Mode Concert Film ‘M’ Coming to Theaters Worldwide October 28

The concert film called M will hit theaters worldwide this October, capturing Depeche Mode's performances from their Mexico City shows. The band drew 200,000 fans across three nights at Foro Sol Stadium during their 2023 Memento Mori tour.

Director Fernando Frias weaves Mexican views of death into the band's music. This marks their first concert film since Andy Fletcher's passing in 2022. The stark mix of stage and street creates a raw perspective on life's end.

Viewers will see both stadium shows and quiet moments that shine light on Mexican death traditions. Fresh tracks from Memento Mori mix with fan favorites "Enjoy the Silence" and "Never Let Me Down Again." The film cuts between wild crowds and silent streets.

"A dialogue between music and mortality" sparked Frias to take on this project, reported the Prague Reporter. His previous work, I'm No Longer Here, won ten Ariel Awards, including Best Picture.

The film's dark themes match the mood of Memento Mori, written after Fletcher died. New songs like "Ghosts Again" and "Wagging Tongue" speak to grief and survival in stark terms.

Trafalgar Releasing will screen the film in standard and IMAX theaters. The worldwide run starts Oct. 28.

In Prague, where Western bands once rarely played, the film holds special weight. Back in 1988, 15,000 fans packed the Sportovní hala to see them perform during communist rule. That night still echoes through Czech music history.