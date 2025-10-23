ContestsEvents
Crayola Just Crowned the World’s Favorite Crayon

After polling people in 183 countries — basically everyone with access to a coloring book — Crayola revealed that our collective favorite crayon color is Cerulean blue.

Crayola just dropped some very important crayon news: the world’s favorite crayon color has officially been decided. And yes, you’re about to have opinions.

That’s right, the very same shade that Meryl Streep uses to verbally body-slam Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. (“It’s not just blue, it’s Cerulean.”)

The crayon color coming in second is Robin’s Egg Blue, followed by Wisteria Purple. So basically, if you dumped a handful of your childhood crayons on the table, the winners are the ones that look like they belong in a late-’80s Miami condo next to a glass coffee table and a pink flamingo lamp. This whole palette screams “Golden Girls chic.”

Now, if you’re wondering where the earthy, moody tones like Burnt Sienna or Raw Umber landed… let’s just say they didn’t even make the podium. Which is a crime. Burnt Sienna is the color of school art projects, dog fur, and dignity. It deserved better.

Crayon culture by generation?

Crayola also broke it down by generation, and the results prove that blue runs deep. Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X all love Cerulean. Baby Boomers went a little rogue with Purple Heart. And the kids coloring outside the lines today? They’re all about Sky Blue.

Fun fact: Blue has been dominating the crayon world for decades. Back in 1993, it was already number one. By 2000, six shades of blue made the Top 10. So yeah, blue clearly owns the box.

But still — Burnt Sienna, if you’re reading this, we see you. You may not be the world’s favorite, but you’ll always be the underdog hero of every third-grade self-portrait and cardboard diorama. Stay strong, you beautiful brownish-orange masterpiece.

