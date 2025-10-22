ContestsEvents
This Viral Men Diagram Is On Point. To A Point.

Remember those Venn diagrams from school — the overlapping circles that showed what stuff had in common? Well, TikTok has given them a spicy update. Meet the “Men Diagram.” It’s…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Remember those Venn diagrams from school — the overlapping circles that showed what stuff had in common? Well, TikTok has given them a spicy update.

Meet the “Men Diagram.”

It’s supposed to explain every man on Earth using just three traits: smart, nice, and handsome. Simple, right? But according to one viral creator, the combo you think you want might actually be a big red flag.

Here’s how it breaks down:

  • Smart + Nice? Total nerd. Probably building a computer in his spare time, not texting you back.
  • Smart + Handsome? Sorry, he’s probably a jerk. Think “gaslights but with perfect hair.”
  • Nice + Handsome? Sweet, adorable, maybe a little dim. You’ll be explaining the plot of Inception for days.
  • Smart + Nice + Handsome? Forget it. He’s gay.

The internet went wild — because, well, it kinda tracks. At least sometimes. Women everywhere are nodding, tagging friends, and screaming, “THIS IS SO TRUE.”

But let’s be real — it’s funny, not flawless. In theory, the Men Diagram nails the clichés. In real life? It’s not that simple. Some guys break the chart completely.

Think Ryan Reynolds — funny, smart, kind, and obviously handsome. Or John Krasinski, the lovable genius-next-door. Even Harry Styles seems to check every circle. So yeah, unicorns exist.

But then there are the guys who fit the diagram way too well. Leonardo DiCaprio? Smart and handsome — but maybe not dating material (unless you’re 25). Adam Driver? Smart and intense, but “nice” might depend on the day. Channing Tatum? Handsome and sweet, sure — but nobody’s asking him to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

Bottom line: The Men Diagram is hilarious and maybe a little too accurate for comfort. It’s the internet’s new astrology sign for your love life — part truth, part chaos, and all fun.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
