Is There Going To Be A Turkey Shortage This Year?

Let’s face it, turkey is the star of the show if you’re serving up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

If you're the type of person that likes to wait until the last minute to get all of your Thanksgiving shopping done, you may reconsider, because there may be a turkey shortage this year. Let's face it, turkey is the star of the show if you're serving up a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

What would it be without the big bird at the center of the table in all of its roasted glory? People love to share their turkey photos on their social media platforms because it's the quintessential pic of the day. It is usually the turkey and the pies that get all the love on your Instagram and Facebook pages.

We have two vegetarians in our house, (two youngest daughters) that couldn't care less about any potential turkey shortage. For them, it's all about the sides, which includes a stuffing that was not cooked in the bird, the way it should be. No turkey for them is no problem, but for us omnivores, it's a big deal!

Believe it or not, we're only about a month away from Thanksgiving. 

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, America's turkey flock has decreased to the smallest size in 40 years.  It's partially due to another resurgence in bird flu cases, and also reduced production.

Turkey prices are about 40% higher than they were just last year, and apparently, there aren't any signs that will ease up over the next five weeks.

According to USDA data, wholesale turkey prices are expected to increase to $1.32 per pound.  That's up from 94 cents a pound wholesale just last year.  And there's expected to be 4.8 billion pounds of production, which is down 5%.

The "good" news is:  If you're willing to pony up, there WILL be turkey on the shelves.  Both Butterball and the National Turkey Federation say that there will be enough frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving, but supply could tighten for fresh or specific-size birds.

