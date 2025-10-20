ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Halloween Will Cost You…A Lot. Especially if You Have Kids.

Halloween is coming. And guess what? It’s expensive. Like, wallet-crying expensive. A new poll is out, and it says the average person celebrating Halloween will spend $289. Not pocket change….

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Halloween

Happy african american family mother father and little boy son smiling while making jack o lantern from pumpkin together, parents with kid gathering around table during Halloween preparation

Halloween is coming. And guess what? It’s expensive. Like, wallet-crying expensive.

A new poll is out, and it says the average person celebrating Halloween will spend $289. Not pocket change. But here’s the kicker: it depends on if you have kids.

Single, kid-free adults? Expect to drop about $193. That’s mostly for candy and maybe a cheeky costume. Think “sexy vampire” or “last-minute zombie.” Easy, cheap, done.

Parents? Buckle up. You’re looking at $445 on average. Yep. Four. Hundred. Forty-five. Dollars. And that’s not just candy and decorations—it’s costumes, parties, haunted houses, and probably some silent tears at Target.

Here’s how the Halloween $289 average shakes out:

  • $58 on costumes. For yourself, your kid, or both if you’re ambitious.
  • $57 on decorations. Cobwebs, fake tombstones, animatronic zombies that scream at 3 a.m.
  • $51 on party supplies. Plates, cups, creepy napkins, maybe a fog machine.
  • $51 on tickets. Haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and things that make you regret life choices.
  • $50 on candy. Because if you don’t have candy, you might get a parental side-eye from the neighborhood.
  • $23 on “other stuff.” You know…miscellaneous Halloween chaos.

Another poll puts the average spend a little higher—$296. And get this: pet costumes are now a thing. People plan to spend $33 on pets this year. That’s right. Your dog could be a tiny ghost, your cat a tiny vampire, and your bank account will hate you equally.

So, if you’re single and chill, Halloween is just a fun $193 excuse to eat candy alone. If you have kids, though? Prepare for serious damage to your wallet. But hey…seeing your kid’s face light up in a “KPop Demon Hunters” outfit? Worth it. Probably.

Happy haunting, happy spending, and may your candy haul be larger than your regret.

CandycostHalloween
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Cookbook
Human InterestThe Cookbook That’ll Outlive Us AllLauren Beckham Falcone
Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty poses for a photo with the WBNA Finals MVP trophy after winning Game Five of the WNBA Finals
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 20Michael Garaventa
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 19Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect