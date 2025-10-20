Halloween Will Cost You…A Lot. Especially if You Have Kids.

Happy african american family mother father and little boy son smiling while making jack o lantern from pumpkin together, parents with kid gathering around table during Halloween preparation

Halloween is coming. And guess what? It’s expensive. Like, wallet-crying expensive.

A new poll is out, and it says the average person celebrating Halloween will spend $289. Not pocket change. But here’s the kicker: it depends on if you have kids.

Single, kid-free adults? Expect to drop about $193. That’s mostly for candy and maybe a cheeky costume. Think “sexy vampire” or “last-minute zombie.” Easy, cheap, done.

Parents? Buckle up. You’re looking at $445 on average. Yep. Four. Hundred. Forty-five. Dollars. And that’s not just candy and decorations—it’s costumes, parties, haunted houses, and probably some silent tears at Target.

Here’s how the Halloween $289 average shakes out:

$58 on costumes. For yourself, your kid, or both if you’re ambitious.

$57 on decorations. Cobwebs, fake tombstones, animatronic zombies that scream at 3 a.m.

$51 on party supplies. Plates, cups, creepy napkins, maybe a fog machine.

$51 on tickets. Haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and things that make you regret life choices.

$50 on candy. Because if you don’t have candy, you might get a parental side-eye from the neighborhood.

$23 on “other stuff.” You know…miscellaneous Halloween chaos.

Another poll puts the average spend a little higher—$296. And get this: pet costumes are now a thing. People plan to spend $33 on pets this year. That’s right. Your dog could be a tiny ghost, your cat a tiny vampire, and your bank account will hate you equally.

So, if you’re single and chill, Halloween is just a fun $193 excuse to eat candy alone. If you have kids, though? Prepare for serious damage to your wallet. But hey…seeing your kid’s face light up in a “KPop Demon Hunters” outfit? Worth it. Probably.