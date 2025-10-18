ContestsEvents
Bottoms Up: The Tailspin

We took the classic Lion’s Tail, gave it orange juice, rye, and a little chaos, and called it the Tailspin. Sweet, sharp, and just a little dangerous—this one will twist…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
We took the classic Lion’s Tail, gave it orange juice, rye, and a little chaos, and called it the Tailspin.

Sweet, sharp, and just a little dangerous—this one will twist your happy hour in all the right ways.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
