The Best State Park in Massachusetts for Seasonal Splendor

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national parks aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Best State Park in Our Area

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot for us? It's Mount Greylock State Reservation in the northwestern corner of Massachusetts. Travel and Leisure notes that it's the highest point in the state and offers plenty of adventure. "Hike to the top to enjoy beautiful wilderness views, up to 90 miles out. Long trails outfitted with shelters accommodate hikers and backpackers," they add.