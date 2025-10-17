ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Eats Boston: Frank Pepe, Burlington

In this edition of Bob Eats Boston, I head to Frank Pepe’s Pizza in Burlington to get my hands on their World renowned White Clam Pizza.

Bob Bronson
Bob Eats Boston: Frank Pepe, Burlington

In this edition of Bob Eats Boston, I head to Frank Pepe's Pizza in Burlington to get my hands on their World renowned White Clam Pizza.

Bob Eats BostonBurlingtonMassachusettsrestaurants
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else.
Human InterestThe Best State Park in Massachusetts for Seasonal SplendorAnne Erickson
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Valladolid CF and Real Madrid CF
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 17Michael Garaventa
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after winning the MLS Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United match at Chase Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 16Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect