Places To Boo-ze in Boston This Halloween

October is here, and Boston is serving up more tricks, treats, and tequila than a haunted house with a liquor license.

If you’re ready to eat, drink, and be scary, here’s what’s brewing in Boston this Halloween season.

First up: Citrus & Salt is going full dark mode. On October 18, it’s Drag Me to Hell Drag Brunch — think killer looks, devilish drinks, and brunch so good it’s almost sinful. Two showtimes (11:30 and 2), and for $25, you get a table, a show, and maybe an exorcism. Then, just a few days later (October 21), they’re teaching you how to stir up some trouble at A Night to Dismember, a Wednesday Addams–inspired cocktail class with Espolòn Tequila. It’s $75, but chips, guac, and your own creepy creations are included. Honestly? Worth it for the guac alone.

If you prefer your costumes with a side of cuteness, head to Buttermilk & Bourbon Watertown for their Wag-O-Ween Party (October 29). Dress up your pup, sip something spooky, and compete for a $50 gift card. Yes, your dog can win you bar money. You’re welcome.

The Liberty Hotel is turning into a full-blown slasher flick on October 25 for Slashed in the 90s. Expect DJ sets, creepy photo ops, and plenty of nostalgia — think Scream, but with better lighting and cocktails.

On Halloween night, pick your poison. Rebel’s Guild is summoning the Sanderson Sisters for a Hocus Pocus Drag Dinner — magic, mayhem, and a prix-fixe feast for $33.85. Or, if your broomstick doubles as a pickleball paddle, hit Bosse in Natick for Dink or Treat. It’s open play, costumes encouraged, and no one will judge your ghostly backhand.

And if you’d rather keep things classy (ish), Harvest in Cambridge is going interdimensional with The Twilight Dine — five mysterious courses that might just bend your reality (and your waistband).