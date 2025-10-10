ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Eats Boston: Code One, Wilmington

Longtime listener Sean Marchand invited me to sample his BBQ and more at his restaurant Code One in Wilmington. If you love ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken, then you…

Bob Bronson
Bob Eats Boston: Code One, Wilmington

Longtime listener Sean Marchand invited me to sample his BBQ and more at his restaurant Code One in Wilmington.

If you love ribs, brisket, pulled pork and chicken, then you will have to watch this!

Bob Eats BostonMassachusettsrestaurantsWilmington
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Thierry Henry, Assistant Coach of Belgium looks on ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Belgium and Panama at Fisht Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 11Michael Garaventa
Tools in bag and belt
Human InterestAre You An Adult Who Struggles With “Adulting” Tasks?Bob Bronson
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning a point during her Women's Singles third round match against Donna Vekic of Croatia on day six of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 10Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect