Are You An Adult Who Struggles With “Adulting” Tasks?

With all of the high tech advances we have made in the past 50 years, it seems as though we have forgotten how to do the basic things. It was…

With all of the high tech advances we have made in the past 50 years, it seems as though we have forgotten how to do the basic things. It was never called 'adulting" before, because being one was a natural evolution from your teen years.

If you were not taught how to do these basic everyday tasks from your parents, then how will you learn? For most of us it is a lot of trial and error.

I recall being 20 years old and thinking I could make a nice spaghetti with meat sauce for a date. I went to the store and bought all of the ingredients that I thought went into it, pasta, Ragu and hamburger. I had all I needed except the knowledge of how to cook it.

I poured the jar of Ragu into a pot and then put the raw hamburger in with it and waited for it to cook. Needless to say, hamburger will not cook properly in a spaghetti sauce. It took my date to ask the question and suggest that I take it our and cook the burger in pan first then add it to the Ragu. Live and learn. For the record, it still tasted horrible.

Youtube to the rescue!

What would we do without Youtube? It is our go to source for all the information we need, everything from changing a tire to how to put make up on. Of course be careful who you watch because there are a lot of people on it who shouldn't be doling out advice to anyone.

Here's What the survey said regarding basic "adulting"

A survey of 2,000 adults found many struggle with essential “adulting” tasks, with appliance repair and toolbox use topping the list. Thirty percent don’t know how to file taxes, while 23% can’t handle basic contracts. Twenty percent struggle with flatpack furniture assembly and 17% don’t understand interest rates.

The poll shows 68% of young adults believe their grandparents handled adult responsibilities better. Among Gen Z, 59% still depend on parents for bills, including mobile phones (46%) and rent payments (35%).

Surprisingly, 24% of Gen Z didn’t realize electricity bills required payment, and 31% thought water was free. Fifty-eight percent wish they’d learned mortgage applications at school. (Story URL)

