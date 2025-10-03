What Is America’s Favorite Candy This Halloween?
Every Halloween Americans make the annual “candy run’ for all the trick or treaters they expect to ring their doorbell. Some people opt for the fun sized candy because they…
Every Halloween Americans make the annual "candy run' for all the trick or treaters they expect to ring their doorbell. Some people opt for the fun sized candy because they expect a ton of kids coming to the door. There are some houses that report as many as 300 kids coming in search of treats to fill their bags or plastic pumpkins.
There are others that go in for the larger sized candy because they don't have a lot of trick or treaters in their neighborhood. Those people feel that if you're going to make the trip to the house, they should make it worth the kid's while.
I have a neighbor who buys the large candies in bags and leaves the candy in them and hands each kids the entire bag. Of course, he has the biggest house on the street by far and knows it comes with expectations that he will give them the biggest and most candy. Let's just say that he also offers the parents a little liquid treat as well. So, it's a must stop for everyone.
What is America's Favorite Candy?
Well it shouldn't come as a surprise that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups remain America’s favorite Halloween candy, according to new DoorDash data. The company ranked the nation’s favorites with M&M’s second and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar third. Snickers, Skittles, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Twix, Kit Kat, and Airheads complete the top ten.
Reese’s dominates 14 states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Vermont. Sweet Smiles leads six southern states while Twizzlers favors five northern midwest locations. Nostalgic treats show surprising growth with Baby Bottle Pops up 641% and Lemonheads rising 118%. Even raisins jumped 522% in 2024. (Story URL)
Let's face it, you can never go wrong with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, most kids love them (except those with peanut allergies we suppose) and they're fun with the various themes that they feature. You can get them in the shape of pumpkin or a ghost, but either way, their still the best combo of chocolater and peanut butter ever.