ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

What Is America’s Favorite Candy This Halloween?

Every Halloween Americans make the annual “candy run’ for all the trick or treaters they expect to ring their doorbell. Some people opt for the fun sized candy because they…

Bob Bronson
Ferrero Acquires Nestle's U.S. Candy Business For $2.9 Billion

MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 16: Nestle Butterfinger and Butterfinger Cups are seen on a store shelf, the day the company announced plans to sell its US candy business on January 16, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Nestle has agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy’s Ferrero for $2.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Every Halloween Americans make the annual "candy run' for all the trick or treaters they expect to ring their doorbell. Some people opt for the fun sized candy because they expect a ton of kids coming to the door. There are some houses that report as many as 300 kids coming in search of treats to fill their bags or plastic pumpkins.

There are others that go in for the larger sized candy because they don't have a lot of trick or treaters in their neighborhood. Those people feel that if you're going to make the trip to the house, they should make it worth the kid's while.

I have a neighbor who buys the large candies in bags and leaves the candy in them and hands each kids the entire bag. Of course, he has the biggest house on the street by far and knows it comes with expectations that he will give them the biggest and most candy. Let's just say that he also offers the parents a little liquid treat as well. So, it's a must stop for everyone.

What is America's Favorite Candy?

Well it shouldn't come as a surprise that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups remain America’s favorite Halloween candy, according to new DoorDash data. The company ranked the nation’s favorites with M&M’s second and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar third. Snickers, Skittles, Nerds, Sour Patch Kids, Twix, Kit Kat, and Airheads complete the top ten.

Reese’s dominates 14 states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Vermont. Sweet Smiles leads six southern states while Twizzlers favors five northern midwest locations. Nostalgic treats show surprising growth with Baby Bottle Pops up 641% and Lemonheads rising 118%. Even raisins jumped 522% in 2024. (Story URL)

Let's face it, you can never go wrong with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, most kids love them (except those with peanut allergies we suppose) and they're fun with the various themes that they feature. You can get them in the shape of pumpkin or a ghost, but either way, their still the best combo of chocolater and peanut butter ever.

CandyHalloweenTrick or Treating
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Pumkin Pie and Pumpkin Smoothie With Cream
Human InterestThe Perfect Pumpkin Spice Season Date Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Bob Eats Boston: Carl’s Steak and Sub, Waltham
Human InterestBob Eats Boston: Carl’s Steak and Sub, WalthamBob Bronson
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the la Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 3Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect