105.7 WROR’s Bryan Adams Code Word Contest is your ticket to an unforgettable night of music at TD Garden. Bryan Adams is coming to Boston on Monday, October 26th, and we’re sending you to see him live. Get ready for a night filled with hits that have defined decades—songs that still hit just as hard today as when you first cranked them up.

There’s nothing like the energy of being in the crowd, singing along with thousands of fans, as Bryan Adams takes you through a setlist packed with music you know by heart. From powerful ballads to feel-good, high-energy anthems, this is a show that guarantees goosebumps and memories you’ll carry long after the lights go down.

Winning is simple—just keep it locked on 105.7 WROR and be ready when we give you the code word:

Starting Monday (10/6) l isten weekdays at 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p & 5p

When you hear the Bryan Adams Code Word, you have 20 minutes to enter it right here at WROR.com

, you have to enter it right here at WROR.com Every entry is another chance to score your pair of tickets