Brian May Eyes Las Vegas Sphere Residency, Hints at Future Queen Projects with Adam Lambert

Brian May has sparked talk about bringing Queen to the Las Vegas Sphere. The guitarist spoke with Rolling Stone about his vision for the state-of-the-art venue.

"I'm very keen on the Sphere. It's got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, 'We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.' So, yeah, I would like to do it. We're having conversations," May told Rolling Stone.

The massive 20,000-seat arena features a 16K LED screen that offers a 360-degree visual experience. Since opening in 2023, the venue has hosted shows by U2, the Eagles, Phish, and Dead & Company.

At 78, May wants to cut back on constant travel. "I've had 50 years of touring and there's a part of me that thinks it's enough. I don't like the idea that you wake up in your hotel room and you're trapped," May said.

Yet drummer Roger Taylor sees no end in sight. "I don't think we're done. And I don't think we're gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. 'Cause it never is, is it?" Taylor told Rolling Stone.

The current band features May and Taylor with singer Adam Lambert. Their most recent show was at the Tokyo Dome in Japan last December.

May also mentioned some studio work with Lambert. "Not many people know, but Adam and we have been in the studio trying things. Nothing really materialized so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not," he said.

Though retired since 1997, bassist John Deacon stays involved behind the scenes. "He's still part of the destiny of the band, though. If we're trying to make business decisions, he's always consulted, but it happens through the management or through our accountant," May said.