Bob Eats Boston: Maggie’s Farm, Middleton

In this edition of Bob Eats Boston, I head to Middleton to check out the amazing Maggie Burger that was recommended to me by an awesome listener. If you like a kick…

Bob Bronson
Maggie Burger

In this edition of Bob Eats Boston, I head to Middleton to check out the amazing Maggie Burger that was recommended to me by an awesome listener.

If you like a kick in your cheeseburger, this bad boy is for you!!

