Here’s the hot new health hack: want to exercise more? Go. To. Bed. Earlier.

Shocking, I know. Turns out the solution to not feeling like a zombie at the gym is… not being a zombie.

A giant study of 20,000 people says the folks tucked in by 9 p.m. got about 30 extra minutes of exercise the next day compared to the night owls still doom-scrolling at 1 a.m. Makes sense—when you’re not running on fumes and leftover Doritos dust, you’re more likely to, you know, run.

And let’s be honest: going to bed early doesn’t just give you energy. It saves you from yourself. Because the only thing happening at 11 p.m. is you standing in front of the fridge convincing yourself that you “just need something sweet.” Spoiler alert: that “something” is half a sleeve of Oreos.

Meanwhile, if you stay up too late, the next day is toast. You’re so tired that the only exercise you want to do is rolling from your left side to your right. The treadmill? Please. It’s mocking you from across the room while you sink deeper into the couch cushions.

I know this first-hand. My alarm goes off at 3:30 a.m. every single day. That means I’m awake for about 17 hours straight. Do you know what 17 hours of consciousness gets you? Exhaustion and a disturbing amount of time to scour the cabinets for snacks I didn’t even know I bought. That’s a lose-lose situation.

So yeah, if you want to move your body more, it’s not about new sneakers, fancy water bottles, or motivational quotes on Instagram. It’s about shutting the lights off before midnight and letting your body recharge.