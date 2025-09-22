ContestsEvents
Are We Doing the Seasons All Wrong?

Someone online finally said what we’re all thinking: the seasons are broken. Today is “officially” the first day of fall. Which is adorable, because it’s basically been fall since Labor…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Season

Feet sneakers walking on fall leaves Outdoor with Autumn season nature on background Lifestyle Fashion trendy style

Someone online finally said what we’re all thinking: the seasons are broken.

Today is “officially” the first day of fall. Which is adorable, because it’s basically been fall since Labor Day.

This guy has gone viral with his fix. He wants to re-date every season. Honestly? Not mad about it. Here’s his pitch.

The Seasons 2.0

Spring: Starts when Daylight Saving kicks in. That extra hour of sunlight means it’s spring, even if you’re still scraping ice off your windshield. Spring ends the minute it’s too hot to wear a jacket without sweating. So basically, spring lasts about twelve minutes.

Summer: June 1st through August 31st. Clean. Simple. Also mercifully short. He calls summer a “never-ending plague.” Accurate. By the end of August, you’re begging for mercy from the bugs, the heat, and your neighbors’ pool party playlists.

Fall: Starts the second September hits. Doesn’t matter if it’s still 95 degrees and you’re melting in your flannel. If the NFL is on, your kids are back in school, and the Dunkin’ pumpkin spice signs are out, it’s fall. Waiting until September 22nd is just seasonal gaslighting.

Winter: Kicks off on Black Friday. Not December 22nd. Let’s be real—by Thanksgiving, it’s already pitch dark at 4 p.m., Mariah Carey has been defrosted, and you’re untangling Christmas lights. Call it what it is.

Now, this doesn’t apply everywhere. If you live in San Diego, you don’t actually have seasons. You just live in a year-round Instagram filter. Must be nice.

Meanwhile, in the Northeast? Totally different calendar. Winter runs from Halloween to May. You get a week of spring. A week of fall. And then? Back to shoveling your driveway in a parka.

Technically, the equinox and solstice are supposed to decide this stuff. But honestly, do we care? If leaves are falling, it’s fall. If you’re sweating through your clothes, that makes it summer. If you’re putting up a Christmas tree, hello winter. Simple.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
