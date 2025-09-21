Get ready to experience an incredible night of music in Manchester—105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to see Heart live at the SNHU Arena on December 10th with our Heart Code Word contest!

Here’s how it works: five times a day—at 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.—we’ll announce a special code word on-air. When you hear it, you’ll have twenty minutes to enter the word right here on WROR.com. The more code words you catch, the more chances you’ll have to win tickets.

Winning means stepping into a sold-out arena as the lights go down and the first chords from one of rock’s most powerful bands fill the air. A night like this is all about sharing music you love with someone special, surrounded by fans who know every word. It’s the kind of show you’ll talk about long after the final encore.

Listen for code words at the times listed above.

Enter each one online within twenty minutes.

Every code word is another entry to win.