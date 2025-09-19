ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bob Eats Boston: Lobster Claw, North Reading

Who doesn’t love a haddock sandwich? Too often the roll it is on is bigger than the piece of haddock but wait till you see the size of the haddock…

Bob Bronson
Haddock Sandwich at Lobster Claw

Who doesn't love a haddock sandwich? Too often the roll it is on is bigger than the piece of haddock but wait till you see the size of the haddock sandwich at the legendary Lobster Claw in North Reading! 

Let's just say, "We're going to need a bigger plate!"

Bob Eats BostonFoodNorth Readingrestaurants
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
Related Stories
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Dodger Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 19Michael Garaventa
Thanksgiving is one of the biggest holidays of the year in the United States, especially to enjoy a cherished Thanksgiving dish.
Human InterestThe Most Popular Thanksgiving Dish in Massachusetts is DeliciousAnne Erickson
Head coach Ron Wilson of the Anaheim Mighty Ducks talks to his team during the Mighty Ducks versus San Jose Sharks game at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: September 18Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect