The Top Office Distractions—By Generation

Nobody is 100% focused at work. Not in the office, at home or even if you’ve got noise-canceling headphones and a motivational mug.

We all get sidetracked. The question is: what derails us? Turns out, it depends on your generation.

According to a new survey, 55% of people claim they’re actually more productive in the office.

Which is wild, because the office is where Jan from accounting swings by to show you 47 photos of her cat in a Halloween costume. But apparently, some people would rather deal with that than face the doom spiral of working from home.

Let’s break down office distractions by generation:

Gen Z & Millennials

These folks are fighting an uphill battle against social media and personal notifications. That little buzz from the phone? Game over. Plus, breaking news breaks their brains. And by “breaking news,” we mean Taylor Swift sneezing in public.

Gen X

The middle kids of the workplace. They’re not big on political news, which makes sense—who has time to argue about the economy when you’re juggling soccer practice, a science fair project, and a dog that needs shots? Their kryptonite is personal notifications and straight-up fatigue. Because when you’ve been running on four hours of sleep since 2006, staying focused is hard. As a Gen Xer, I can attest this is true.

Boomers

These legends get distracted the old-fashioned way: talking to coworkers. Political news also derails them, especially when Uncle Sam—or your real Uncle Sam—is posting just one more article on Facebook. Major news events also grab their attention. But, again, half the time those “events” are things no one under 40 even notices.

Here’s the bottom line: younger workers admit they’re more easily distracted than older ones. Which is probably true. But before you Boomers pat yourselves on the back, let’s remember—chatting in the break room about your knee surgery counts as a distraction too.

So maybe the real enemy isn’t TikTok or CNN.