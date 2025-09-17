Is Pecan About To Replace Pumpkin Spice As The Favorite Fall Flavor?

Are you tired of all things Pumpkin Spice in the fall? Well, there seems to be a new contender for the crown and it's a little nutty, the Pecan. Who would have thought that the pecan would ever knock pumpkin off it's throne as the King of Fall Flavors?

Let's face it, we have been inundated with all things pumpkin spice for the better part of 15 to 20 years. It all started with Starbucks and Dunkin offering their versions of various coffee drinks featuring the highly desired flavor. People would have countdown clocks set to the date that the coffee purveyors would start selling it and would line up to get that first cup.

From coffee pumpkin spice spread through the grocery stores with hundreds of food companies offering it up as a special Fall treat. Heck, even Spam came out with a limited time offering of a pumpkin spice version of their product.

There were candies and cookies and candles and everything imaginable with it, to the point where it has become too much, too soon and too long.

Now comes pecan to vie for the title of King of Fall Flavors and it has had a lot of success in doing so. Pecan has now become the "it" flavor that is starting to pop up in all types of foods in much the same way pumpkin did.

Pecan is most popular in the South where it has always been a fall staple in pies, cakes and cookies. Now it's making it's way across the country and giving pumpkin a run for its money.

Move over Pumpkin Spice?

Here's the deal: DoorDash reports that pecan has overtaken pumpkin spice as its top fall flavor this year. Company delivery data shows pecan-related orders climbed nearly 30% compared to last year.

The Food Institute notes pecan products are spreading nationwide, from candy bars to pecan oatmilk coffee. According to the DoorDash study, pecan is most popular in Texas, where it ranks as the state’s “signature fall flavor.” Elsewhere, pumpkin, caramel, and apple still lead.