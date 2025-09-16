The Secret to Falling Asleep: Bluey

Forget melatonin and chamomile tea. If you really want get to sleep, experts say the answer is simple: watch Bluey.

Yes, Bluey.

The animated Australian kids’ show about a cartoon dog family. Apparently, it’s the most calming TV show to fall asleep to.

Science says so.

Researchers looked at all the usual suspects—IMDb ratings, episode length, whether the show is full of gore and nightmares (looking at you, Black Mirror). Then they crunched the numbers and handed out scores.

Bluey came out on top with a soothing 93.69 out of 100. No wonder—episodes are short, wholesome, and nobody’s getting chainsawed.

Perfect bedtime vibes.

So what else made the list? Seinfeld came in second. Which feels right. Nothing like Jerry complaining about soup to lull you to dreamland. Mr. Bean snagged third place. If you can’t sleep after Rowan Atkinson silently wrestling a turkey, I don’t know what to tell you.

In fourth? The BBC’s Pride and Prejudice. Colin Firth in a pond. Enough said.

Rounding out the top five: The Office (U.S.). Because nothing says “sweet dreams” like Michael Scott shouting “That’s what she said.”

The rest of the top 10 is a comfort-food buffet: Friends, Fawlty Towers, Haikyuu!!, Yes Minister, and Arrested Development. Basically, your nighttime guide is simple: laugh, relax, don’t overthink.

But beware: some shows made the “absolutely do not watch before bed” list. Hannibal scored a pathetic 5.72 out of 100. Turns out graphic murder doesn’t scream “sleep tight.” Also bad: Dexter, Sons of Anarchy, Peaky Blinders, and—you guessed it—Black Mirror. Basically, if someone’s getting stabbed, save it for daylight hours.

So there you have it. Want to drift off happy? Skip the true crime binge. Turn on Bluey. Or Jerry. Or Mr. Bean. Experts say your brain will thank you. And honestly, who wouldn’t sleep better after watching a cartoon dog family solve life’s big problems in seven minutes flat?