Credit Card Bars Are the New Wedding Gifts

Forget the blender. Forget the monogrammed towels. Heck, forget the salad spinner. There’s a new way to handle wedding gifts, and honestly? It’s kind of brilliant.

Couples are now putting credit card machines right at the bar.

Yep. Swipe, tap, done. Move along.

The story comes from the U.K., where one couple—after 14 years together and already owning a house full of “stuff”—decided they didn’t need another vase or set of crystal.

Instead, they turned their bar into a mini Wall Street trading floor. Guests could pay for their honeymoon with a simple card swipe. Signs with QR codes begged, “Don’t be tight, pay for our flight!”

Guests reportedly loved it.

And if you think that’s wild, it gets better: apparently, generosity increased as the drinks flowed.

Shocking!

Let’s pause and appreciate the genius here.

You go to a wedding knowing you’re supposed to get a gift. Most people stress over it. Then you arrive, see the happy couple, and realize… they just made it easy.

Swipe a card, cover the honeymoon, feel like a hero. Done.

No awkward guessing games over whether you got the right size spatula. No awkwardly lying to your friend about how much you “really loved” that set of soup bowls.

Now, I’m not saying every gift should disappear into a black hole of cash. I still remember the vase someone got me 27 years ago. The crystal. The beautiful platter. Those things stick. But if you’re going to skip the physical gifts and go digital? Make it count, fun and a flight to somewhere sunny instead of a third mixing bowl.

Sure, it might make some traditionalists clutch their pearls. But the couple already has a house full of stuff. What they want is an adventure. And honestly, who can blame them? Weddings are expensive. Alcohol is expensive. Why not let the guests chip in for memories instead of more things?