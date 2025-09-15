Boyfriend “Glow Ups” Are All The Rage
If your boyfriend could use a makeover than you might join the huge amount of people sharing the results of the "glow ups" on them. In some cases these are extreme changes with weight loss and newly toned abs and stylized hair cuts.
Some people are voicing their concern that it's not fair to the guys to have to go through the humiliation of the dreaded before and after pictures.
Folks are chiming in saying "what if a guy did this to his girlfriend" would that be acceptable? The thought of a guy posting a picture of his girlfriend pre glow up and posting the after of the newly improved one might come off as oiut of bounds.
It's funny that guys, mostly don't mind getting the glow ups because they're happy to get some assistance in looks and style. A lot of us are clueless when it comes to these matters and appreciate the help of a loving girlfriend. We know that deep down you're helping us become our best selves and what is wrong with that?
It is not recommended for guys to give their girlfriend a glow up for a lot of reasons. Offering your girlfriend a glow up will come off a little weird because what a lot of boyfriends want might not be appropriate.
What is a boyfriend glow up?
They're blowing up on Tik Tok these days with women bragging about how much they've improved their guy's style.
The best ones show guys from years ago, like a decade-plus. Then a shot of them today looking like they stepped out of "GQ". The most common changes are new haircuts, cooler clothes, and tidier facial hair and a new swagger that comes after a good glow up.
Check out a Tik Tok video of a glow up featuring a guy who lost weight, his beard and got a new haircut and some spiffy new clothes too.