Things to Do in Boston This Weekend: September 12-September 14

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 13: Paul Goldschmidt #48 of the New York Yankees (R) gets the out on Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Fenway Park on June 13, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Boston promises an exciting weekend ahead, featuring "The Princess Bride" in concert with the Boston Pops and the classic rivalry with the Red Sox hosting the Yankees at historic Fenway Park. Add in Mighty Squirrel Oktoberfest-ivities, SoWa Sundays, Festival Viva Mexico Boston 2025, and comedy from Jason Cheny, and the city offers a lively mix of music, sports, culture, and community fun.

"The Princess Bride" in Concert

What: A symphonic, live-to-picture celebration of "The Princess Bride"

A symphonic, live-to-picture celebration of "The Princess Bride" When: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. Where: Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $63.99

The Boston Pops, conducted by Keith Lockhart, brings "The Princess Bride" to life like never before with a full symphony orchestra performing Mark Knopfler's memorable score live-to-picture. Rob Reiner's classic film, featuring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, and more, plays on the big screen with all its fencing, fighting, and true love.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

What: MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees

MLB action with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees When: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14. 2025, at 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 4:10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 14. 2025, at 7:10 p.m. Where: Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston

Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston Cost: Tickets start at $115

The legendary Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees battle returns to Fenway Park Sept. 12-14, offering three exciting nights of baseball action. Expect the energy to be high as these teams face their historic rivalry. Attendees can choose from standard seating options and premium Red Sox Destinations packages, which include special benefits such as access to the Green Monster and VIP Experiences. These three games are the best way to experience a classic American sports duel live in Boston.

Mighty Squirrel Oktoberfest-ivities — Fenway

What: A festive kickoff to Mighty Squirrel's Oktoberfest-ivities with beer, food, music, and community spirit

A festive kickoff to Mighty Squirrel's Oktoberfest-ivities with beer, food, music, and community spirit When: Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. Where: Mighty Squirrel Fenway, 1 David Ortiz Drive, Boston

Mighty Squirrel Fenway, 1 David Ortiz Drive, Boston Cost: Free

Mighty Squirrel Oktoberfest-ivities — Fenway kicks off a month of celebrations with a lively weekend. Guests can participate in a stein-holding competition, enjoy authentic food specialties, and listen to vibrant live music by the Hofbräu Spieler Band. As part of Mighty Squirrel's three weekends of Oktoberfest celebrations across Waltham, Fenway, and Arsenal taprooms, the event showcases German beer, food, and games in an energetic community atmosphere. The festivities culminate in the annual Oktoberfest 5K and 5-Miler, with an after-party at the Waltham taproom on Sept. 27.

Other Events

Boston's cultural calendar is bursting with variety this weekend, offering a range of events from art and markets to comedy and international celebrations: